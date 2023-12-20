FALMOUTH – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured by a car in Falmouth shortly after 4 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Main Street (Route 28) by the U.S. Post Office. The victim was rushed to Falmouth Hospital where a MedFlight helicopter was requested to land. Falmouth Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN
Pedestrian airlifted after being struck by a car in Falmouth
December 20, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
