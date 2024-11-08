Breaking: Pedestrian struck and critically injured, dog killed in Mashpee

MASHPEE – A pedestrian was struck by a car in Mashpee about 7:20 AM. The crash happened on Job’s Fishing Road off Route 151. The victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Mashpee Police called for the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team to investigate the crash.

From Mashpee Police: On November 8th at approximately 7:21 AM, members of the Mashpee Police Department along with Mashpee Fire/Rescue personnel responded to Job’s Fishing Road for a report of a single car vs pedestrian crash. Upon arrival, officers located a pedestrian lying in the northbound travel lane of Job’s Fishing Road with what appeared to be severe injuries. The pedestrian was transported to Falmouth Hospital from the scene. A dog that the pedestrian was walking died on scene. The operator of the motor vehicle remained on scene for the investigation. A portion of Job’s Fishing Road was closed off while police investigated the crash.

This case remains under investigation by members of the Mashpee Police Department along with the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team.