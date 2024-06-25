Breaking: Several people injured, two critically after SUV vs tree crash in Mashpee



MASHPEE – Two people were critically injured after an SUV struck a tree in Mashpee. The crash happened just after 2 AM Tuesday on Carleton Drive at Swain Circle. There were multiple people in the vehicle at the time of the crash and firefighters had to extricate at least one person from the wreckage of the Toyota Rav4. A MedFlight helicopter responded to the Mashpee Police/Fire HQ but according to reports left without a patient. Mashpee Police called for crash reconstruction to investigate the cause of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.



Photos by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN