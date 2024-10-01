You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Brewster Firefighters attend NFPA Standard Rope Rescue Training

Brewster Firefighters attend NFPA Standard Rope Rescue Training

October 1, 2024


BREWSTERFrom Brewster Fire: Last week Brewster firefighters attended a three-day rope rescue training class presented by instructors from Rescue Products International, one of the country’s leading special operation training organizations. Funding for the instructional staff, rope rescue equipment, overtime, and coverage overtime for the program was provided through a FEMA Assistance to Firefighters (AFG) Grant that was awarded to the department in 2021.

Brewster Fire would like to thank Rescue Products International and their instructors Scott Warner, Carmine Rizzi, and Corey Keepers for enhancing our ability to respond to these types of incidents and for presenting an outstanding training program to our staff.

