Brewster man arrested on child pornography charges



BREWSTER – On Thursday, September 26, 2024, after a lengthy investigation by Officer Parks and Detective Zontini of The Brewster Police Department, and Troopers Donovan, Pavao and Hart from The Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit, Brewster Police arrested Justin C. Sontag of Sheffield Road in Brewster.

Sontag was charged with;

1. Possession of Child Pornography.

2. Disseminating Material of a Child in a Sexual Act.

3. Dissemination of Obscene Matter to Minors.

Evidence relative to the investigation was seized and Sontag was placed into custody without incident. He was arraigned in Orleans District Court on the same day. A Pre-trial is set for October 25, 2024.

Brewster Police Officer Parks and the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. The ICAC Task Force is a national task force of investigators who investigate offenders using the Internet or other online technology to sexually exploit children.

The investigation began when two “Cyber Tipline” reports were generated from an online cloud service provider. The “Cyber Tipline” report is a tool used by electronic service providers to notify the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) when CSAM is discovered within their services.

For more information about NCMEC, please visit www.missingkids.org.

NCMEC’s “Cyber Tipline” is the nation’s centralized reporting system for the online exploitation of children.

Cyber Tipline – http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline>