Brewster Police achieves state accreditation



BREWSTER – On October 30th, the Brewster Police Department was recognized by the Massachusetts Police Accreditation Commission for attaining the award of a fully accredited law enforcement agency.

The Department received a unanimous vote by the Commission to receive the designation after successfully completing an assessment, which was performed by law enforcement officials from around the Commonwealth. The assessment assures agencies are following accepted best practices in policing.

To obtain the designation of “accredited”, an agency must prove compliance and proficiency in 274 mandatory standards and a minimum of 66 additional optional standards. Brewster PD, demonstrated compliance with the 274 mandatory standards and with an additional 86 optional standards, far surpassing the minimum requirement.

Brewster joins the police departments from Orleans, Dennis, Mashpee and Sandwich as one of five departments in Barnstable County to have received this recognition. The designation is good for three years, after which Brewster will be re-assessed to assure continued compliance with accreditation standards.