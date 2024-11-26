Cape Air flight from Nantucket struck by tug vehicle at Logan Airport

BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air plane was struck by a tug vehicle towing an empty JetBlue aircraft. The Tecnam plane had just landed after a flight from Nantucket around 6:30 PM when the slow speed incident happened. . Airport officials say the two pilots were taken to a hospital as a precaution. Three passengers were uninjured. Both aircraft and the tug were taken out of service for a thorough inspection. The incident came just hours after an American Airlines and a Frontier Airlines aircraft clipped wings on the tarmac. The FAA is investigating both incidents.