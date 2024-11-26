BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air plane was struck by a tug vehicle towing an empty JetBlue aircraft. The Tecnam plane had just landed after a flight from Nantucket around 6:30 PM when the slow speed incident happened. . Airport officials say the two pilots were taken to a hospital as a precaution. Three passengers were uninjured. Both aircraft and the tug were taken out of service for a thorough inspection. The incident came just hours after an American Airlines and a Frontier Airlines aircraft clipped wings on the tarmac. The FAA is investigating both incidents.
Cape Air flight from Nantucket struck by tug vehicle at Logan Airport
November 25, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
