You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cape Air flight from Nantucket struck by tug vehicle at Logan Airport

Cape Air flight from Nantucket struck by tug vehicle at Logan Airport

November 25, 2024

BOSTON, MA – A Cape Air plane was struck by a tug vehicle towing an empty JetBlue aircraft. The Tecnam plane had just landed after a flight from Nantucket around 6:30 PM when the slow speed incident happened. . Airport officials say the two pilots were taken to a hospital as a precaution. Three passengers were uninjured. Both aircraft and the tug were taken out of service for a thorough inspection. The incident came just hours after an American Airlines and a Frontier Airlines aircraft clipped wings on the tarmac. The FAA is investigating both incidents.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 