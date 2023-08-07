You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car and motorcycle collide in Yarmouth

Car and motorcycle collide in Yarmouth

August 7, 2023

YARMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Yarmouth Monday morning. It happened about 9 AM on Route 28 between Seaview Avenue and Willow Street in South Yarmouth. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

