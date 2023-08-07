YARMOUTH – A car and motorcycle collided in Yarmouth Monday morning. It happened about 9 AM on Route 28 between Seaview Avenue and Willow Street in South Yarmouth. Luckily no serious injuries were reported. Traffic was tied up in the area until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Car and motorcycle collide in Yarmouth
August 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
