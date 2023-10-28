You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Car vs pole crash reported in Falmouth

Car vs pole crash reported in Falmouth

October 28, 2023

FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth around 3:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between Central Avenue and Fresh Pond Road. The driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Eversource was called to check the pole. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.

