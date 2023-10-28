FALMOUTH – A car struck a utility pole in Falmouth around 3:30 PM Friday. The crash happened on East Falmouth Highway (Route 28) between Central Avenue and Fresh Pond Road. The driver was transported to Falmouth Hospital for evaluation. Eversource was called to check the pole. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.
Car vs pole crash reported in Falmouth
October 28, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- National First Responders Day Saturday
- Sunday Journal – Healey’s Housing Bill a Game Changer for Cape Cod, Says Selectman Forest
- Sunday Journal – Emergency Sheltering Laws Need to Change, Says State Rep. Xiarhos
- Wellfleet Gets $3 Million MassWorks Grant
- Barnstable Village Getting Intersection Improvements
- AG Campbell Joins Bipartisan Coalition Suing Meta
- Representative Xiarhos Pushes for Right to Shelter Changes
- Orleans’ Underground Mall Scales Back Apartment Plans
- UPDATE: Mass State Police Offering Mutual Aid to Maine Following Shooting
- Joint Base Officials Say Concepts for Affordable Housing in Earliest Stages
- Orleans Special Town Election Tackling EMS Staffing
- Summit Seeks To Unite Community In Push For Sustainable Business Practices
- Healey on Cape to Celebrate $4B in Housing Investments