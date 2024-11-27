Chatham Police schedule Citizens Police Acadeny



CHATHAM – Join Chatham Police for their our 2025 Citizens Police Academy. Every Monday, starting January 06, 2025, from 6 PM-9 PM, you can be part of a group of citizens who will get a unique, firsthand look into your police department.

The 11-week program will include:

Station Tours, Police Equipment Displays, Crash Investigations, Arrest and Court procedures, Criminal and Constitutional Laws, Police Procedures, Arrest and Booking Procedures, Traffic and Criminal Enforcement, Search and rescue, Animal Control and Dispatch/Communications.

Special topics to include:

Firearms Range, SWAT and K9 Demonstrations, Drone Usage and more.

Come join them and gain insight into day-to-day operations and learn with classroom and hands on demonstrations.

Space is limited, Apply ASAP here:

https://www.chatham-ma.gov/849/Citizens-Police-Academy