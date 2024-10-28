Child rescued after getting trapped in hole on Harwich beach

HARWICH – Firefighters had to free a child after they reportedly became trapped up to their chest in a hole on the beach at the end Brooks Road about 5:30 PM Monday. Using shovels and other tools, rescuers were able to free the child who was evaluated by EMTs as a precaution.

From Harwich Fire: Early this evening the department responded to Brooks Rd Beach for a report of a child trapped in a hole.

On arrival personnel found a child in a three foot wide, three foot deep hole in the sitting position. The child was buried to the chest level.

Personnel began digging the child out cautiously until a protective tube was brought to the scene to protect the space around the child.

After 15 minutes of digging the child was freed.

No injuries were reported.

Harwich Police assisted at the scene with digging and removing the child.