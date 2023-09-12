SANDWICH – On Monday, duty watchstanders from U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Cod Canal received a report of a vessel taking on water at Sandwich Marina and swiftly responded with dewatering pumps alongside TowBoat U.S. Cape Cod. The Vessel was safely dewatered and prevented loss of the vessel.
Coast Guard, salvage company dewater boat at Sandwich Marina
September 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
