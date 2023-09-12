You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard, salvage company dewater boat at Sandwich Marina

Coast Guard, salvage company dewater boat at Sandwich Marina

September 11, 2023

U.S. Coast Guard/CWN

SANDWICH – On Monday, duty watchstanders from U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape Cod Canal received a report of a vessel taking on water at Sandwich Marina and swiftly responded with dewatering pumps alongside TowBoat U.S. Cape Cod. The Vessel was safely dewatered and prevented loss of the vessel.

