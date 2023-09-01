You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Coast Guard searching for owner of found kayak

Coast Guard searching for owner of found kayak

September 1, 2023


BOURNEFrom U.S. Coast Guard: The kayak pictured here was reported seen this morning, and USCG Station Woods Hole, Wareham, Bourne, and Marion authorities have been searching since 7:30 AM for its owner. It is a 10ft orange and black Tamarak kayak with one seat and two paddles on board. Anyone with any information as to its owner is encouraged to contact Sector’s Command Center at (508) 457-3211 or [email protected].

Thank you for your help and efforts! And have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend!
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 