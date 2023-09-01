BOURNE – From U.S. Coast Guard: The kayak pictured here was reported seen this morning, and USCG Station Woods Hole, Wareham, Bourne, and Marion authorities have been searching since 7:30 AM for its owner. It is a 10ft orange and black Tamarak kayak with one seat and two paddles on board. Anyone with any information as to its owner is encouraged to contact Sector’s Command Center at (508) 457-3211 or [email protected].
Coast Guard searching for owner of found kayak
September 1, 2023
Thank you for your help and efforts! And have a safe and enjoyable Labor Day weekend!
