BOURNE – The Cohasset Narrows Bridge which carries Route 6 from Bourne to Wareham was closed Monday morning due to wires down apparently by a large truck. Bourne Police urge motorists to seek alternate routes. Earlier power outages appears to have been restored.
Cohasset Narrows Bridge closed in Bourne due to downed wires
September 11, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
