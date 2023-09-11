You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cohasset Narrows Bridge closed in Bourne due to downed wires

Cohasset Narrows Bridge closed in Bourne due to downed wires

September 11, 2023

Bourne Police/CWN

BOURNE – The Cohasset Narrows Bridge which carries Route 6 from Bourne to Wareham was closed Monday morning due to wires down apparently by a large truck. Bourne Police urge motorists to seek alternate routes. Earlier power outages appears to have been restored.

