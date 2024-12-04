COMM firefighter promoted to Lieutenant



CENTERVILLE – From COMM Fire: The Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills (COMM) ire Department is proud to announce the promotion of Firefighter/Paramedic Jason “JT” Travis to the rank of Lieutenant.

JT is a 2002 graduate of Massachusetts Maritime Academy and began his fire service career 15 years ago in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He later returned to Cape Cod, where he was hired by the West Barnstable Fire Department before joining the Yarmouth Fire Department full-time in 2013. JT would go on to be hired by Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department in 2014, where he has continued to demonstrate exceptional dedication and skill for the past decade.

In addition to his extensive fire service experience, JT holds an Associate’s degree from Cape Cod Community College and is currently pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in Fire Science at Anna Maria College. He is a two-time recipient of the Massachusetts Firefighter of the Year Award (2018, 2020) and is actively involved in various associations and committees, including serving on the Executive Board of Local 2346.

JT brings a wealth of knowledge, particularly in building construction, and is a highly skilled boat operator within the department. Please join us in congratulating JT on this well-deserved promotion. We wish him continued success in his new role. Best of luck, and stay safe!