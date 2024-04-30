You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Cotuit firefighters respond to kitchen fire

Cotuit firefighters respond to kitchen fire

April 30, 2024

COTUIT – Firefighters responded to a house in the 700 block of Main Street and encountered a kitchen fire about 1 PM Tuesday. Crews were able to get the flames quickly under control. Further details were not immediately available.

