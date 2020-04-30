COVID-19 update 4/30/20



CAPE COD – The latest Mass DPH report shows 157 new deaths since Wednesday’s dashboard. 3,562 people have died in the Commonwealth from COVID-19 cases. Three of the latest deaths were from Barnstable County bringing the total deaths on Cape Cod to 43. There are 860 active cases of COVID-19 in Barnstable County, up from 842 yesterday.

Locally, Provincetown is holding at 2 active cases, Barnstable at 171 active cases as of Wednesday, and Falmouth has 126 active cases up 1 from Wednesday.

