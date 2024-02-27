You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash causing traffic delays approaching Sagamore Bridge

February 27, 2024

BOURNE – A traffic crash was reported on Route 6 at the Sagamore Bridge just before 10 AM Tuesday. Traffic was backed up approaching the bridge. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating the crash.

