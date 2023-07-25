You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Crash closes Route 6 in Harwich

Crash closes Route 6 in Harwich

July 25, 2023

HARWICH – A traffic crash temporarily closed a section of Route 6 in Harwich shortly after 6:30 PM Tuesday. All traffic was bringing diverted off at Route 137 (Exit 84). Reports indicate there may have been two separate crashes. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating.

