HARWICH – A traffic crash temporarily closed a section of Route 6 in Harwich shortly after 6:30 PM Tuesday. All traffic was bringing diverted off at Route 137 (Exit 84). Reports indicate there may have been two separate crashes. No serious injuries were reported. Mass State Police are investigating.
Crash closes Route 6 in Harwich
July 25, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Love Live Local Fest Returns In July
- Southcoast Health Announces New President and CEO
- 9th Annual OneCape Summit Tackles Local Issues
- Cape Symphony Returns to National Seashore in August
- State Tentatively Denies Holtec Wastewater Discharge Permit Request
- Artist Selected for 36th Provincetown Swim for Life & Paddler Flotilla
- Federal Report Says PFAS Could Be in Half of US Tap Water
- Heritage Museums & Gardens Aims for $11.5 Million in Capital Campaign
- Freshwater Initiative Off To Fresh Start, Say Barnstable Commissioners
- Fatal Boat Crash in Dennis
- YMCA, Islands Grove Initiative Receive Grants To Support Youth Employment
- Two Falmouth Residents Headed to Junior Olympics
- Statewide Broadband Equity Survey Opens