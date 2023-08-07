D.A. reports successful resolution of civil forfeiture against Yarmouth police officer murderer



YARMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced Monday the successful resolution of a civil forfeiture action in the Barnstable District Court against Thomas Latanowich, d/o/b 07/14/1988 in the amount of $29,338.00.

The matter stemmed from the murder of Yarmouth Police Sergeant Sean M. Gannon on April 12th, 2018 at 109 Blueberry Lane in Marstons Mills. The Commonwealth alleged that after shooting Sgt. Gannon and his K-9 partner Nero, and prior to surrendering to police, Latanowich flushed a quantity of narcotics down a toilet in the residence and attempted to hide approximately $25,000 U.S. currency. Officers from both the Barnstable Police Department and the Yarmouth Police Department located the funds in the drywall of a bedroom. Latanowich had a further $4,338.oo U.S. currency on his person at the time of surrender later that day.

Based upon information developed during the investigation, the Commonwealth determined that the money represented the proceeds of drug transactions forfeitable under M.G.L. c. 94C s. 47 and initiated this forfeiture proceeding in the Barnstable District Court.

The matter was scheduled for trail Monday before the Honarable Judge Michael Callan. While the Commonwealth stood ready for trail, Latanowich no longer wished to contest the forfeiture. At the Commonwealth’s request, Judge Callan ordered the entire $29,338.00 to be forfeited.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Donovan and Detective Lt. Jeffrey Diotte of the Massachusetts State Police handled the forfeiture for the Commonwealth.