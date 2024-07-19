You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / D.A. says no threat to community as death investigation underway in Provincetown

D.A. says no threat to community as death investigation underway in Provincetown

July 18, 2024

PROVINCETOWN – A death investigation is underway in Provincetown. Police and rescuers responded to 500 Commercial Street around 4:30 AM Thursday morning. That location is listed as the White Horse Inn. An individual was determined to be deceased. The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s office confirms Mass State Police detectives assigned to their office did respond to the scene. The D.A.’s spokesperson declined to release any other details except to say there was no threat to public safety.

CWN will continue to check for further details.

