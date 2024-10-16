Damaged utility pole closes major artery into Provincetown

PROVINCETOWN – A utility pole was reportedly snapped by gusty winds in Provincetown. The pole was discovered snapped at the base at the corner of Court Street and Shankpainter Road about 8:30 AM Wednesday. Officials closed off the area until Eversource crews could make the scene safe. Eversource’s outage map was not showing any outage as a result of the incident.

From Provincetown Police: Shank Painter Road is closed at Stop and Shop. Vehicles will be directed through the parking lot. Vehicles should avoid Court Street and will be redirected up the street if they attempt to come down.

No pedestrian or bicycle traffic is allowed on the road at this time and will be redirected through the Stop and Shop parking lot.

Please seek alternate routes today. All traffic going towards the center of town should use Conwell Street.