You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Dennis Police Comfort K9 “Winnie” completes tracking/search and rescue training

Dennis Police Comfort K9 “Winnie” completes tracking/search and rescue training

December 23, 2023


DENNIS – On Friday, Dennis Police Department K9 Winnie and her handler, Officer Kathleen Keating, completed a four week tracking/search and rescue training course, known as “Friendly Find”, with a trainer from Professional Canine Services.

Friendly Find tracking dogs are not used to track suspects of crimes or violent apprehensions but instead they are used to find adults and children who may be lost, have cognitive developmental delays or cognitive decline. A few examples of such individuals would include those with Autism or Alzheimer’s Disease.

The cost of the training was paid for with grant funding that was supplied by the Dennis Council on Aging.

K9 Winnie can be followed on her social media accounts:
Facebook-https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100087011229162
Instagram-https://www.instagram.com/dpd_winnie/

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 