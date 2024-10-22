Dennis Police Department K9 team participate in national calendar to help protect law enforcement dogs

DENNIS – Officer Kathleen Keating and K9 Winnie, appear in the 2025 Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. nationwide fundraising calendar. Each year, twelve Law Enforcement K9s who are recipients of vests provided by the nonprofit organization are highlighted in the publication along with a memorial page paying tribute to the four-legged heroes who have passed.

Calendars are available for purchase online for $20 plus shipping via the Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. website at www.vik9s.org. For additional information or mail orders contact 508-824-6978.

All proceeds from the 2025 calendars, will be used to provide equipment and services for law enforcement K9s nationwide.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has donated over 5,760 bullet and stab protective vests to law enforcement K9s in all 50 states at a value of over $6.9 million dollars.