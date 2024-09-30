Deputy Chief, Eric Littmann Joins Eastham Fire Department

EASTHAM – From Eastham Fire: The Eastham Fire Department is proud to welcome Deputy Chief, Eric Littmann, a seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience in fire service and fire education. Littmann brings an impressive breadth of knowledge, skills, and leadership that will greatly benefit our department and community.

Littmann began his career in 1994 at the Cotuit Fire Department as a Firefighter/Paramedic. In 1998, he joined the Las Vegas Fire Department as a Firefighter/Paramedic and later earned a promotion to Captain. During his tenure in Las Vegas, he also took on roles as a Recruit Training Officer, EMS and Fire Instructor, helping to shape and educate the next generation of first responders.

For the past 13 years, Littmann has served as an adjunct instructor at the College of Southern Nevada, sharing his extensive expertise in fire science with students and professionals alike. His passion for education and safety was also reflected in his leadership within the Las Vegas Fire Department, from which he retired in November 2018 to return to his roots in Massachusetts. Before joining the Eastham Fire Department, Littmann worked with the Medfield Fire Department and most recently held the role of Director of the Massachusetts Fire Department.

He looks forward to becoming an integral part of the Eastham community. His extensive background will serve our department and community well, and we are excited to have him as part of the team. Please join us in welcoming our new Deputy Chief!