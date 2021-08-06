You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Boat catches fire in Megansett Harbor off Falmouth

August 6, 2021

FALMOUTH – A boat caught fire in Megansett Harbor about 5oo yards offshore of Falmouth around 2:30 PM Friday. The vessel reportedly was fully involved in flames. Fortunately the Coast Guard was quickly on scene and all parties on board were rescued and uninjured. Falmouth Fire-Rescue was standing by and Falmouth DNR was also responding as well as a commercial salvage company.

