FALMOUTH – A boat caught fire in Megansett Harbor about 5oo yards offshore of Falmouth around 2:30 PM Friday. The vessel reportedly was fully involved in flames. Fortunately the Coast Guard was quickly on scene and all parties on board were rescued and uninjured. Falmouth Fire-Rescue was standing by and Falmouth DNR was also responding as well as a commercial salvage company.
Boat catches fire in Megansett Harbor off Falmouth
August 6, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- US Hiring Surges in July, but the Variant Is the Wild Card
- Potential Military Vaccine Mandate Brings Distrust, Support
- Rescued Sea Turtles Released In West Dennis
- Truro Center for the Arts Announces New Dance Stage
- Popular Singing Group Returns After COVID Off Year
- Cape Cod Baseball League Playoffs Begin Friday
- Open Cape Seeks Support for Better Connectivity
- Sunday Journal – Adam Epstein and the Beach Road Weekend
- Sunday Journal – The Hyannis Sound A Cappella Group
- Sunday Journal – Marine Stranding Rescues with Misty Niemeyer
- Nantucket Enacts Indoor Mask Mandate
- Chatham Fireworks Cancelled, Hopes Are for 2022 Return
- Forecasters: Hurricane Season to be Busier Than 1st Thought