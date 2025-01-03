Updated: Fishing vessel grounds at Wellfleet beach

WELLFLEET – A fishing dragger grounded about a mile north of Newcomb Hollow Beach in Wellfleet sometime after 8 AM Thursday. Wellfleet Police and Fire units along Truro personnel, Cape Cod National Seashore Park Rangers and Mass Environmental Police were able to reach the scene near the Truro/Wellfleet line and confirm there were no injuries on board the F/V Guardian.

From Wellfleet Fire: This morning, at 0848, the Wellfleet and Truro Fire Departments were dispatched to a boat that had run aground with no one onboard responding. The fishing boat was located about a mile north of Newcomb Hollow Beach. A Wellfleet crew responded down the beach with the Department UTV. At the same time, a Wellfleet and Truro ambulance were staged in the Newcomb Hollow parking lot. Once on location with the boat, the Wellfleet crew determined the onboard occupants had no injuries, and EMS was not needed. MA Environmental Police, National Park Service, and Truro Police remained on scene with the vessel and its occupants.

