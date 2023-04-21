Developing: Foul play not suspected after female student found dead in dorm at Mass Maritime Academy



BOURNE – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois Friday announced that on Wednesday April 19, 2023, at approximately 9:42 AM, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office were notified of a female student found deceased in her dorm room at the Massachusetts Maritime Academy in Bourne.

The student is identified as 22-year-old Amanda Robinson of Bellmore, NY.

Preliminary investigation suggests that Ms. Robinson, a senior at MMA set to graduate this spring, passed as a result of a pre-existing medical condition and foul play is not suspected. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner accepted jurisdiction and will perform an autopsy.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office extends its condolences to the Robinson family.