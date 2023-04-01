Developing: Search underway for missing elderly male in Osterville



OSTERVILLE – The Barnstable County Tech Rescue Team was activated about 8 AM Saturday for a missing person search. An elderly male was reported missing from the area of Tanglewood Drive in Osterville.

From Barnstable Police: The Barnstable Police are searching for David Herlihy, 80-years-old, of Tanglewood Drive in Osterville. Herlihy was last seen at 10 PM Friday night. He is 5’9” and 180 lbs, with hazel colored eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue checkered shirt, gray sneakers.

Mr. Herlihy has reduced cognitive ability. If you locate him please dial 508-778-3874 or 911 for assistance.

