BOURNE – Several crashes continue to be reported in the Bourne/Plymouth area on Route 25. In one crash a FexEx truck reportedly overturned in the median. Another driver had to be extricated after a vehicle ended up in the woods. Light snow continues to make travel extremely slippery.
Developing: Several crashes reported on Route 25
December 6, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
