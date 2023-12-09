Driver airlifted after early morning crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable

WEST BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash resulted in serious injuries early Saturday morning. The crash happened about 3 AM Saturday on Route 6 eastbound by the weigh station near the Sandwich town line when a car reportedly crashed into a tree. Firefighters had to extricate some of the victims from the wreckage. One person was flown by MedFlight helicopter to an off-Cape trauma center. Two other people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) is investigating the cause of the crash.