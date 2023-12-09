WEST BARNSTABLE – A traffic crash resulted in serious injuries early Saturday morning. The crash happened about 3 AM Saturday on Route 6 eastbound by the weigh station near the Sandwich town line when a car reportedly crashed into a tree. Firefighters had to extricate some of the victims from the wreckage. One person was flown by MedFlight helicopter to an off-Cape trauma center. Two other people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Mass State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section (CARS) is investigating the cause of the crash.
Driver airlifted after early morning crash on Route 6 in West Barnstable
December 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
