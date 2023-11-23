Driver charged with OUI after vehicle overturns in cranberry bog in Wareham



WAREHAM – Wareham Police report that on November 23, 2023, just after 12:00 am, Wareham officers along with Wareham Fire Department, and Wareham EMS Local 2895 responded to a motor vehicle crash on Maple Springs Road where the vehicle was overturned submersed in water in a Cranberry bog.

When officers arrived on scene they observed the vehicle overturned, and a good samaritan was helping the lone occupant of the vehicle out of the vehicle that was submersed in water. Wareham Fire arrived on location searched the vehicle, the water way, and secured any potential hazards.

The operator, Alisha McGough, thirty-one (31), of Wareham, MA was charged with; Operating Under the Influence (OUI) alcohol, and negligent operation.

McGough will be arraigned at Wareham District Court on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Photos by Wareham Police/CWN