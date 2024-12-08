Driver cited after Jeep rolls over into dunes in Oak Bluffs





OAK BLUFFS – Early Sunday at approximately 2:09 AM, Oak Bluffs Police and Oak Bluffs Fire-EMS Department responded to Sea View Avenue between the bridges for a single vehicle crash in which a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee rolled over and was in the dunes.

The 24-year-old male operator, who was the only occupant, was transported to the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital by ambulance for apparent non-life threatening injuries. Investigating officers determined excessive speed and negligence were the cause of the crash.

The operator was issued a court summons for Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Speeding, and Marked Lanes Violation.

Photos by Oak Bluffs Police/CWN