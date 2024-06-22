Driver killed in early morning crash on Route 3 in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – An early morning crash on Route 3 in Plymouth killed a Plymouth woman. The collision happened southbound just past Long Pond Road (Exit 13) shortly after 4:30 AM. Mass State Police report that Troopers from the Bourne Barracks responded to the single car crash. The vehicle operator, Jaiden Andrews, 24, of Plymouth, was reported to State Police before the crash as driving erratically in Kingston. She sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash. Along with State Police, the Plymouth Fire Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.