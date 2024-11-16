You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Driver extricated, flown to trauma center after crash in Barnstable

Driver extricated, flown to trauma center after crash in Barnstable

November 16, 2024



BARNSTABLE – A driver had to be extricated after a two-vehicle collision in Barnstable around 4 PM Saturday. The crash happened at Shootflying Hill Road and Patti Page Way by the Cape Cod Chamber of Commerce. The victim was then transported to Cape Cod Gateway Airport to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. Barnstable Police called for crash reconstruction as part of the investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

