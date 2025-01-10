Drugs, guns, money seized following search warrant in Yarmouth

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police Detectives, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Cape Cod Resident Office, and the Cape Cod Regional SWAT Team executed a search warrant Wednesday afternoon at a Hidden Acres Ave address.

Upon execution of the warrant, detectives located ski masks, a 3-D printed handgun and Polymer 80 handgun (both referred to as “Ghost Guns”), a 33 round magazine, two additional magazines, more than 15 grams of cocaine, 230 grams of liquid codeine, alprazolam (Xanax), dextroamphetamine-amphetamine (Adderall), oxycodone, and $450.

Sergio Segura, 18, of West Yarmouth was charged with two counts of Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm, two counts of Possessing a Firearm w/Defaced Serial Number, Possessing a Large Capacity Feeding Device, Possessing Ammunition without an FID Card, two counts of Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm, Trafficking Class A 200 grams or more (liquid codeine), Drug Possession Class B (Oxycodone), Possession of a Class B Drug w/Intent to Distribute (Crack cocaine), Possession of a Class B Drug w/Intent to Distribute (Cocaine), and Possession of a Class C Drug w/Intent to Distribute (Xanax).

Charles Farrag, 18, of Cohassett was charged with Possession of a Class B Drug.

Both men were arraigned in Barnstable District Court Thursday. Farrag was released on his own recognizance and Segura was held without bail.