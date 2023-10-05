Falmouth DPW worker killed in traffic crash Wednesday



FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On October 4, 2023 at 2:19 PM, the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Davisville Road, involving a Department of Public Works Pick-up Truck. The truck was reportedly travelling North on Davisville Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The male operator and sole occupant was transported to Falmouth Hospital with critical injuries, and succumbed to his injuries a short time later. The crash is currently under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team. The Falmouth Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to the employee’s family for their loss and our partners at the Falmouth Department of Public Works for the loss of one of their colleagues.