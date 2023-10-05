FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On October 4, 2023 at 2:19 PM, the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Davisville Road, involving a Department of Public Works Pick-up Truck. The truck was reportedly travelling North on Davisville Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree. The male operator and sole occupant was transported to Falmouth Hospital with critical injuries, and succumbed to his injuries a short time later. The crash is currently under investigation by the Falmouth Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team. The Falmouth Police Department would like to express our deepest condolences to the employee’s family for their loss and our partners at the Falmouth Department of Public Works for the loss of one of their colleagues.
Falmouth DPW worker killed in traffic crash Wednesday
October 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Healey Signs $1 Billion Tax Relief Bill
- State Awards Over $200,000 for Police Body Cameras on Cape Cod
- Orleans Sewer Crackdown Article Considered
- Fugitive Wanted in Brazil for Murder Captured on Martha’s Vineyard
- SouthCoast Wind Contract Cancellation Approved by State
- VIDEO: Ferry Damaged, 19-Year-Old Indicted for Boat Crash Death, and Houses for Bats
- WHOI Scientists Claim Gulf Stream Weakening
- M/V Nantucket Damaged in Docking Incident
- Way-Ho Restaurant Has Until Mid-November to Solve Grease Trap Issue
- Brewster, Chatham, and Wellfleet Receive ARPA Grant Funds
- Harwich Joins Growing List of Towns Seeking Watershed Permits
- 19-Year-Old Indicted for Dennis Boat Fatality
- Latest Powerball Jackpot Third Largest Ever