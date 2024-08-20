You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Falmouth Firefighters douse rubbish fire from garbage truck

August 20, 2024

Falmouth Fire-Rescue/CWN


FALMOUTH – Tuesday morning at 4:30 AM, a Cavossa Disposal refuse truck had just returned to their Nathan S. Ellis Hwy facility in North Falmouth. The driver noticed smoke coming from the rear of the vehicle. He dumped the burning refuse in an open area, away from other buildings and combustible material. Upon arrival, our firefighters found a large pile of refuse burning. The fire was quickly extinguished. Cavossa Disposal personnel assisted with an excavator to pull apart the pile to ensure the fire was out.

