Falmouth Police make arrest in child pornography case

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: On Tuesday September 10th, 2024 at approximately 11:23 AM, Falmouth Police Detectives executed an arrest warrant for Henry Toran-Sandlin, 21, of Falmouth. The arrest took place following a traffic stop on Spring Bars Road, where Toran-Sandlin was taken into custody without incident.

The arrest warrant was issued as a result of a six-month investigation into the possession and distribution of child pornography. This investigation was a collaborative effort between the Falmouth Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The case came to light after Special Agents from the FBI’s New Orleans field office identified Toran-Sandlin during a separate inquiry. Evidence of child sexual abuse material was discovered on Toran-Sandlin’s Discord account, a popular communication platform initially designed for gamers.

Toran-Sandlin faces multiple charges including Dissemination of Visual Material of a Child in a State of Nudity or Sexual Conduct, Possession of Child Pornography, Distributing Obscene Material, and Photographing an Unsuspecting Nude Person. He was booked at the Falmouth Police Department and arraigned at Falmouth District Court. He was released on $7,500 bail with pre-trial conditions.

The Falmouth Police Department and the FBI are committed to the safety and protection of children and will continue to work together to combat such criminal activities.