Falmouth Police welcome new officer

FALMOUTH – From Falmouth Police: The Falmouth Police Department is excited to welcome Officer Michael Gilboy to our team as a Lateral Police Officer!

Officer Gilboy was officially sworn in today at Falmouth Town Hall and will be undergoing a brief training period before fully joining our patrol division. With a law enforcement career spanning over two decades, Officer Gilboy brings extensive experience to Falmouth. He began his career in various university police departments and became a full-time officer in 1998 with the Mendon Police Department. In 2000, he transferred to the Franklin Police Department, where he served in specialized roles, including K9 handler, SWAT team operator, field training officer, honor guard member, and narcotics officer.

Recently, Officer Gilboy and his family relocated to Cape Cod. Please join us in welcoming him to the community!