Felon who prompted two SWAT call outs is in custody

BOURNE – Barnstable Police report that Jerome Trent was arrested in Bourne earlier today by members of the Massachusetts State Police VFAS Unit, Bourne Police Department, and Barnstable Police Department. Trent had an active warrant for three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon to wit Firearm and two counts of Threats to Commit a Crime. This warrant stemmed from an incident in Hyannis on January 5, 2025 where Trent allegedly brandished a firearm and threatened several occupants in a home on Bristol Ave. Trent was arraigned and ordered held on dangerousness with his next court date scheduled for February 24, 2025.