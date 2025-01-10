Barnstable Police issue wanted person alert for man who prompted two SWAT calls for multiple felony charges

HYANNIS – Barnstable Police are looking for a wanted person, Jerome Trent for charges of Possession of a firearm without a FID card, Threatening to commit a crime (2 counts) and Assault with a dangerous weapon (3 counts). from an incident that prompted a SWAT response in HYannis on January 5th, 2024. Trent is also wanted for an outstanding narcotics probation warrant. Trent was the subject of a 2nd SWAT response in Bourne on Tuesday. He is described as 5’10”, 175 lbs,. with black hair and brown eyes.

If located DO NOT make contact with him. Immediately contact 911 or your local police department. If you have any information regarding Trent’s whereabouts you are encouraged to contact Det. Andrew Johnson at 774-487-6900 or [email protected]. Trent is considered to be armed and dangerous.

_____

In Tuesday’s coverage, CWN reported on previous incidents we reported Trent to be involved per police officials.