Few details available after hours long standoff in West Barnstable Sunday

WEST BARNSTABLE – Few details are available after an hours long standoff in West Barnstable Sunday. A section of Great Marsh Road was blocked during the incident which eventually came to a peaceful end. Barnstable Police said the call was “domestic” in nature so they were unable to release any details. Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois released the following statement: “For nearly 5 hours Barnstable Police Department demonstrated patience, purpose, and professionalism. We are grateful for a peaceful result.”

CWN will bring you further details as they become available.