You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out at Marstons Mills home

Fire breaks out at Marstons Mills home

November 9, 2023

MARSTONS MILLS – Firefighters were called to a fire on Round Pond Road in Marstons Mills shortly before 1 PM Thursday. The fire was in a wall near a stove pipe. Crews were able to quickly extinguish it and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 