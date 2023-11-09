MARSTONS MILLS – Firefighters were called to a fire on Round Pond Road in Marstons Mills shortly before 1 PM Thursday. The fire was in a wall near a stove pipe. Crews were able to quickly extinguish it and no injuries were reported. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out at Marstons Mills home
November 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Barnstable County Opposes Additional Funds for Joint Base Gun Range
- Yarmouth Voters Approve Accessory Apartment Articles
- Updated: Sewer Pump Station Project Construction Scheduled
- Yarmouth Awarded Over $3.5 Million in Housing Grants
- Massachusetts to Begin Denying Shelter Beds to Homeless Families
- 3 Charged with Running Sex Ring that Catered to Elected Officials, Other Wealthy Clients
- Cape Symphony Not Rushing to Choose New Music Director
- Open House Meetings Scheduled for Offshore Wind Projects
- Bourne Voters Repeal Marijuana Sale Ban
- Herring River Restoration Project Awarded Funding
- Truro Officials Working Through Voter Registration Challenges
- Message in a Bottle from Cape Found in France
- EPA Announces Several Coastal Climate Grants