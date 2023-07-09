You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Fire breaks out in Harwich garage

Fire breaks out in Harwich garage

July 9, 2023

HARWICH – A fire broke out in a detached garage in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Firefighters rushed to the 400 block of Depot Street. Residents had put out much of the fire with garden hoses. Crews wet down the area and checked for any further fire spread. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 