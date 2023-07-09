HARWICH – A fire broke out in a detached garage in Harwich about 3 PM Sunday. Firefighters rushed to the 400 block of Depot Street. Residents had put out much of the fire with garden hoses. Crews wet down the area and checked for any further fire spread. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
Fire breaks out in Harwich garage
July 9, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
