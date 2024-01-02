Fire heavily damages house in Harwich

HARWICH – Fire heavily damaged a house in Harwich Tuesday morning. Firefighters leaving station 2 could see the smoke and immediately called for mutual aid. Crews arriving at 1569 Orleans Road (Route 39) found heavy fire showing from the residence. All occupants safely evacuated the house and no injuries were reported. Route 39 was closed due to apparatus and hose lines in the street. The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Red Cross is providing temporary shelter for the displaced residents.