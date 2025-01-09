Fire Marshal says its likely lithium-ion batteries sparked 4-alarm blaze in Onset, surveillance video released



ONSET – The fire that caused major damage to a hobby shop and a nearby business this weekend most likely started with lithium-ion batteries, said Onset Fire Chief Jeffrey R. Osswald and State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine.

“Lithium-ion batteries power many of the devices we use every day,” said Chief Osswald. “The fire damage and heavy, toxic smoke from this incident demonstrate just how serious we all have to be about battery safety.”

Onset Fire Rescue responded to 3086 Cranberry Highway at about 11:40 am on January 5 following an alarm activation and 9-1-1 call reporting fire in the building. Firefighters observed heavy smoke on arrival at the large, multi-occupancy commercial building. They made entry and began to attack significant fire in two of the businesses. The fire went to four alarms, drawing firefighters from across the region. One firefighter was transported to an area hospital and released the same day.

As they brought the fire under control, firefighters became aware of hundreds of lithium-ion batteries at the primary fire scene, including batteries that reignited during overhaul. They requested a Tier 1 Hazmat response to assist in mitigating this hazard, and state Hazmat technicians carefully loaded the remaining batteries into dumpsters layered with sand for safe removal.

The origin and cause of the fire were investigated by Onset Fire Rescue and State Police fire investigators assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s office. Investigators determined that the fire started accidentally in the front left corner of the store, and they are confident that it was caused by the failure of a lithium-ion battery in that area. Store surveillance video shows the incipient stage of the fire in this location, where batteries were stored and charged.

“About 135 lithium-ion battery fires were reported in Massachusetts last year, and we believe the true number is even higher,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “When these batteries are abused, overcharged, overheated, or defective, they can fail rapidly and violently in a fire or explosion that also releases toxic, flammable gases.”

Chief Osswald and State Fire Marshal Davine offered the following safety tips for using, storing, and charging lithium-ion batteries:

Storage:

Read and follow follow the manufacturer’s storage instructions.

Store lithium-ion batteries and the devices they power at room temperature whenever possible.

Store scooters and e-bikes outdoors if possible. If you must store them indoors, keep them away from doors, windows, and stairways. Always keep these routes clear so you can escape and emergency personnel can enter.

Charging:

Read and follow the manufacturer’s charging instructions.

Always use the manufacturer’s battery, cord, and power adapter made specifically for the device. Aftermarket and generic accessories have been linked to serious fires.

Plug the charger directly into a wall outlet, not a power strip or extension cord.

Don’t leave a device unattended while charging. Disconnect the charger when the device is fully charged: do not overcharge the device.

Charge devices on a hard, stable surface — never on a bed, couch, or pillow.

Use:

Read and follow the manufacturer’s instructions for use.

Use the battery designed for your device.

Stop using the battery if it’s damaged.

Stop using the battery if you notice an unusual odor, change in color, change in shape, leaking, or odd noises. If you can do so safely, move the device away from anything that can burn and call your local fire department.

Disposal:

Do not discard lithium-ion batteries in the trash. Recycling is the best option.

If and when it’s time to dispose of the battery, don’t put it in the trash. Lithium-ion batteries should be recycled.

You can find a location to take them at https://www.call2recycle.org/locator/.

Assistance at the scene was provided by the Wareham Fire District, Wareham EMS, Wareham Police, Bourne Fire Department, Marion Fire Department, Plymouth Fire Department, Middleboro Fire Department, and Carver Fire Department. The Sandwich and Plymouth fire departments provided station coverage. The Department of Fire Services provided an Incident Support Unit to assist incident commanders, while a DFS Rehab Unit and the Providence Canteen supported firefighter health and safety.