Firefighter arraigned in superior court on sexual assault charges



DENNIS – Cape & Islands District Attorney Robert J. Galibois announced that on December 11, 2023, Matthew Conlon, 39 years old, of Dennis Port, was arraigned in the Barnstable Superior Court on 3 counts of Rape, and 1 count of Assault and Battery.

The Superior Court ordered $5,000 bail, with the condition to stay away and have no contact with the victim.

On August 27, 2023, at approximately 3:00 AM, the Dennis Police Department responded to the area of 56 Chase Avenue for a report of a sexual assault. Upon further investigation it was determined that Mr. Conlon was employed as a local firefighter.

The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Dennis Police Department. The case will be prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Alexandra Isaacs, Chief of Domestic Violence Unit and Victim Witness Assistant Kori McGrath. Mr. Conlon is due back in the Barnstable

Superior Court on January 25, 2024, for a Pretrial Conference.

Due to the nature of this matter the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office, will make no further comment on the charges pending against Mr. Conlon at this time.

The Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office reiterates that all defendants are presumed innocent