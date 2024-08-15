Severe Thunderstorm WARNING for SW Barnstable County; Flash Flood WARNING for west central Barnstable County



Severe Thunderstorm Warning

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

355 PM EDT Thu Aug 15 2024

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…

Southwestern Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…

Southeastern Plymouth County in southeastern Massachusetts…

* Until 445 PM EDT.

* At 355 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Wareham, or near Marion, moving southeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE…Radar indicated.

IMPACT…Expect damage to trees and power lines.

* Locations impacted include…

Plymouth, Barnstable, Falmouth, Marion, Wareham, Sandwich, Bourne, Mashpee, Carver, and Rochester.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.



BULLETIN – EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED

Flash Flood Warning

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

246 PM EDT Thu Aug 15 2024

The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for…

West Central Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts…

* Until 545 PM EDT.

* At 246 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD…Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.

SOURCE…Radar.

IMPACT…Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include…

Plymouth, Falmouth, Wareham, Sandwich and Bourne.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route.