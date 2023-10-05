FALMOUTH – A generator caught fire at a house on Yacht Club Road in Falmouth shortly after 11 AM Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the flames and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Generator catches fire at Falmouth residence
October 5, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
