Generator catches fire at Falmouth residence

October 5, 2023

FALMOUTH – A generator caught fire at a house on Yacht Club Road in Falmouth shortly after 11 AM Thursday. Firefighters extinguished the flames and checked to make sure the fire hadn’t spread into the house. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

